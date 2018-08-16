Mike Perry Explains Why He Would Fight Donald Cerrone For Free

Mike Perry explains why he feels that he would’ve taken a fight against Donald Cerrone for free at the upcoming UFC Denver event once they step inside of the Octagon.

Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226, which marked his latest fight. This win also snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the main event of the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. As a result of this loss, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights.

Mike Perry Explains

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Perry noted that the situation of accepting this fight is not because there is beef between the two former training partners. Instead, it all comes down to business.

“Let’s get this money,” Perry said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “Let’s go. The guy was kind to me but the UFC does what they want. They want to set up a fight and I figure, s**t, a year or two from now somebody from Jackson-Wink probably gonna be trying to fight me so it is what it is. We fight, The question is, do you want to get this money or not? I fought his *** for free I might as well fight his *** for a hundred grand. “I posted a picture of it today of me and him at UFC 202 media day. We knew back then that we were gonna fight some day so nothing to it but to do it.”

Title Shot

Perry would later state that if Darren Till beat Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at the UFC 228 PPV event, then he is more than willing to fight Till next. The reason for that is due to his belief that he can beat Cerrone then he should be in line for a title shot.

“I feel it’s gonna be a crazier version, a bloodier version of the Paul Felder-Mike Perry fight,” Perry concluded. “I think that depends on how I win. If I beat him with a vicious KO, that puts me top-15 and puts me in line for. If Till doesn’t beat Woodley, then when I beat Cerrone we’re looking at a Till-Perry fight, especially after the sparring. I know they want to see that. And if [Till] does [win], maybe one before the Colby fight or I could jump right to the Colby fight. If we go off of anger issues, Colby Covington is just a little b**ch and I’ll take that fight all day. But Till would be great out of respect and skill.”

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.