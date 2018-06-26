Mike Perry Describes Downing “Like 100 Shots Of Tequila” With Jon Jones

New Jackson Wink MMA teammates Jon Jones and Mike Perry seem to be getting along just fine.

“Platinum” recently relocated from Florida to Albuquerque, New Mexico to join “Bones” and his stacked mixed martial arts (MMA) gym. He’s currently preparing for a clash with Yancy Medeiros at UFC 226 next week on July 7th.

Perry was recently a guest on the JW Raw podcast and detailed his first night in Albuquerque with Jones, who showed his new teammate around town. Jones took Perry to a local bowling alley where the pair had “like 100 shots of tequila” (via MMA Junkie):

“He kept buying drinks, man,” Perry said. “I feel like he was buying shots and would look at me, and I would take the shot, and then he’d be like (throwing back the drink).”

The following night Perry and Jones went out again, but this time Bones said “We ain’t gotta go as hard as we did last night”:

“I was like, ‘OK,’” Perry said. “He bought me a shot of something, and I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll take this one. Don’t buy me another one.’ “He was buying drinks for all these people. It was like a big old shot. And I looked at him, and he’s holding his drink, and he’s putting it up to his mouth, and he tilts the cup a little bit. I see him do that, and I’m like, alright, he’s taking it. “So I took it, and then he goes, ‘Ah, man, I’m not even gonna.’ And I was like, ‘Aw, dang, bro! You’re getting me messed up out here!’”