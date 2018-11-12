Mike Perry Breaks Silence On UFC Denver Loss

Mike Perry breaks his silence on losing to former training partner Donald Cerrone this past weekend. In the fight, which served as the co-main event of UFC Denver at Pepsi Center, Cerrone submitted Perry via armbar at 4:46 of the first round.

Before this fight, Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win also snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Now, however, he’s back to the drawing board and looking forward to what’s next in line for him.

At the time of the finish, Cerrone was on the bottom and transitioned to an armbar, going belly down. Perry had no choice but to tap as a result. Perry took to his official Instagram account after the fight to issue a statement on the loss:

“Drillers make killers. We fine tuned so many things in my fight game. We did not work or drill offensive ground control and strikes from top. If I drill and flow my jiu jitsu offensive top game the way I worked on my kickboxing flow I’ll be ripping limbs off and landing effective G&P my next match.”

Perry continued by stating that Cerrone broke his arm in order to “break all the records.’