Colby Covington Brutally Trolls Mike Perry’s Engagement Announcement

It’s not much of a secret that welterweight Mike Perry and girlfriend Danielle Nickerson have had ups and downs in their very public relationship.

Much of it seems to play out on social media, specifically Instagram. There may be some blurred lines as to what’s broadcast for all of their fans and haters. But there’s no doubt many MMA fans seem to follow the couple. For example, Nickerson once revealed she had left Perry due to his wandering eye.

But apparently, they patched things up. So much so, in fact, that she was comfortable enough sparring with Perry in a recent video. He dropped her with a vicious body punch.

She’s forgiven him for that, too, as a photo surfaced on “Platinum’s” official Instagram Sunday of Perry celebrating as Nickerson brandished a wedding ring on her finger:

But things were not all celebratory.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington immediately trolled the happy couple:

“Good thing ya’ll live in central florida where marrying your horse is legal @platinummikeperry”

Ouch. Typical Covington, ruining a happy moment between two lovebirds. We’ll see if Perry responds.