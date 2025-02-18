Top 5 Miesha Tate Moments in UFC History – A Lookback Ahead of Her Return

Miesha Tate is one of the most notable female fighters in UFC history – and on May 3, she’ll make her return to the cage against Yana Santos.

For many, she’s an icon in women’s mixed martial arts. From her longevity to some of the things she’s achieved, Miesha Tate will stand the test of time as a symbol of perseverance and dedication.

Ahead of her comeback fight, we decided to look back at five of the very best moments from her run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

5) Miesha Tate’s rivalry with Ronda Rousey

Did Tate go 0-2 against Ronda Rousey in her career? Yes. Did she also push Rousey further than anyone else had up to that point in her career in their rematch? Yes. She also took part in one of the more entertaining editions of The Ultimate Fighter, standing up to Ronda on several occasions in what proved to be a heated rivalry.

4) Miesha Tate has still got it

In her most recent outing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tate proved that she still has what it takes to compete at the elite level. It took place back in December 2023, and in the third round of her bantamweight return, she submitted Julia Avila with a nasty face crack.

3) Miesha Tate’s win streak

Prior to the obvious number one entry in this list, ‘Cupcake’ was able to string together a really nice four-fight win streak to earn herself another crack at the belt. She defeated Liz Carmouche, Rin Nakai, Sara McMann and Jessica Eye to prove that she deserved a crack at the bantamweight gold.

2) Miesha Tate returns in style

Following on from almost five years out of the Octagon, Miesha made her triumphant return against Marion Reneau in July 2021. The two battled it out in a really fierce encounter, but in the end, it was Tate who managed to pick up a TKO win to announce that she was back in the game in style.

1) Miesha Tate wins the gold

It’s still one of the greatest comeback title wins in the history of UFC, and perhaps mixed martial arts. It was Tate vs Holm, and in the fifth and final round of their collision at UFC 196, she submitted Holm to win the championship – something she’d been working towards for her entire career.