Michael Page Annihilates Shinsho Anzai – Bellator 237 Highlights

Jon Fuentes
Welterweight Michael Page put on another spectacular finish on the Bellator 237 main card.

Page took on Shinsho Anzai in a 173-pound catchweight fight. “Venom” put on a striking clinic, hurting Anzai badly in the first round, but not pulling off the finish. However, the second round was a very different story. Page connected with one big punch on an already damaged Anzai that stopped the fight dead in its tracks.

The referee stepped in to call off the action and Page once again left the cage with another knockout victory. You can check out the finish here below.

What did you think of Page’s victory at Bellator 237?

