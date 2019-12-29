Michael Page Annihilates Shinsho Anzai – Bellator 237 Highlights

Spread the word!













Welterweight Michael Page put on another spectacular finish on the Bellator 237 main card.

Page took on Shinsho Anzai in a 173-pound catchweight fight. “Venom” put on a striking clinic, hurting Anzai badly in the first round, but not pulling off the finish. However, the second round was a very different story. Page connected with one big punch on an already damaged Anzai that stopped the fight dead in its tracks.

The referee stepped in to call off the action and Page once again left the cage with another knockout victory. You can check out the finish here below.

another one bites the dust. Michael Page KOs Shinsho Anzai in Round 2. #BellatorJapan #Bellator237 pic.twitter.com/cKEZaiqCi0 — mma 21+ ⚉ (@mma21plus) December 29, 2019

What did you think of Page’s victory at Bellator 237?