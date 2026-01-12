Michael Morales should get next UFC welterweight title shot, says UFC analyst

UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko believes that Michael Morales could well be the next challenger for Islam Makhachev’s UFC welterweight championship.

Throughout the course of his run in the UFC, Michael Morales has been getting better and better. The star from Ecuador has been on the rise for quite some time now, and after he was able to finish Sean Brady in a recent outing, he really made a lot of people sit up and take notice of him as a possible world title contender.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is the champion at 170 pounds, and one of the greatest fighters of all time. Michael Morales is young and still has a long way to go before being the finished product, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that he would be deserving of a title shot, or at least being in the conversation.

In a recent interview, Laura Sanko gave her thoughts on the future of Michael Morales.

Lauro Sanko backs Michael Morales for UFC title shot

“What’s crazy about him (Morales) is that as the challenge get steeper, I think he’s only looking better, which generally is not the case,” Sanko told MMA Junkie. “Generally as the challenge gets steeper, your fights go longer and maybe you have some decisions. He has continued to look absolutely sensational, and to do what he did against Sean Brady? I certainly didn’t expect it to look like that. I think he’s going to have a very great, big year.”

“I think that Michael Morales is the guy, personally,” Sanko said. “So much of creating stars in MMA is about seizing momentum and having really immaculate timing and matchmaking with that timing. I think that it would be a shame to either wait too long or create an opportunity where you can’t seize on this momentum. I think so.

“I love Kamaru. I think that’s a much tougher fight than a lot of people say, I will say that. I think Kamaru could give Islam a real challenge. If that fight gets made – I’ll be happy about it, I’ll watch it. But I think Michael Morales (should get the title shot).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie