Michael Morales Breaks Silence After Tapology Alters His Undefeated Record: “F**k you Tapology”

Michael Morales’ professional MMA record was most recently updated by the website Tapology. The page added one professional win and one professional loss from the start of his career to the list. With that, Tapology posted on X:

“Update on the Tapology record for welterweight phenom Michael Morales. While Morales had been listed up to this point as undefeated as a professional, we have added 1 additional professional win and 1 additional professional loss from the start of his career.”

After the latest update, the 26-year-old is no longer undefeated. As per Tapology, his current record stands at 20-1.

Michael Morales suffered that one loss while competing in the 2nd season of the Ecuadorian league Ultima Pelea in 2017. He lost the quarterfinal by knockout against Ricardo Centeno. Tapology has classified this loss as a triangle choke submission. Originally, Morales was caught in a triangle choke by Centeno, and he ate several punches before the referee waved it off, as Morales was already in the shadow realm.

Check out the finish at the 44:52 second mark of the video below:

Michael Morales claps back at Tapology

After the MMA record-keeping website took away the Ecuadorian fighter’s undefeated record, he took to Instagram and quipped:

“l’ll punch injustice right in the face ❤️ 🔥🤝. F**k you Tapology😂🖕🏽”

His official record will most likely remain spotless (19-0) as there have been no official decisions by any athletic commission or the UFC.

Morales, now ranked number four in the welterweight division, has secured three back-to-back knockout victories in his last three fights. Most recently, at UFC 322, he secured a Round 1 TKO against top contender Sean Brady.

There have been talks about him facing the newly minted welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev. However, since Makhachev is going to return after Ramadan 2026, Morales’ potential opponents in the coming months could include Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, Kamaru Usman, and Shavkat Rakhmonov, among others.

He is hungry to get back and most recently reaffirmed the same via an Instagram post that reads:

“It’s time to come back ❤️ 🔥🇪🇨🇲🇽”

