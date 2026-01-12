Is there a ‘Secret Sauce’ to Longevity? UFC Veteran Michael Johnson Reveals

UFC veteran Michael Johnson has spoken about what has helped him to have such great longevity in mixed martial arts.

At UFC 324, Michael Johnson will once again make the walk to the cage when he goes head to head with Alexander Hernandez. At the age of 39, Johnson is certainly one of the most tenured stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, with his run on The Ultimate Fighter taking place all the way back in late 2010.

Now, even at this late point in his career, Michael Johnson is defying the odds and is currently riding a three-fight win streak. He beat Daniel Zellhuber in his latest fight last July, and we all know that he holds victories over some huge names from earlier on in his career such as Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson.

Ahead of his next scrap, Michael Johnson spoke in a recent interview about how he’s managed to stick around for so long.

Michael Johnson discusses his longevity in MMA

“I wish I knew. I wish I knew the secret sauce. I could attribute mine to just sticking around because I’m not done, you know. I’ve been in this sport for 16 years. I’m not satisfied in what I’ve accomplished yet. I want to accomplish more. I still want to get as close as I can to a world title, if not win it.

“I need to put some things aside and leave this game being able to say, ‘Okay, now I was…’ I know I don’t want to leave this game and not have anything, you know. So that’s it. But like I said, the main thing is I really take care of my body a lot. I don’t train as hard, like I said, and I just stay hungry for more success and getting better every day.”