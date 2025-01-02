Michael Chandler offered massive trilogy fight in BKFC move by ex-UFC champion

Former UFC lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has been offered the chance to settle his trilogy with former undisputed champion, Eddie Alvarez by the Philadelphia veteran — who claimed if the former lost once more in the Octagon, he would welcome a chance to fight him in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

Chandler, who currently sits at number seven in the official lightweight rankings, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 309 back in November, rematching former divisional gold holder, Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Garden.

And succumbing to his second straight defeat, former Bellator MMA megastar, Chandler dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Brazilian over the course of five rounds, however, still staked his claim for a title eliminator with former champion, Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler offered BKFC trilogy by Eddie Alvarez

In light of his run of consecutive losses, Chandler has been offered the interesting chance to compete in the squared circle against former UFC lightweight kingpin, Alvarez — who suggested the duo settle their differences dating back to 2011 in a trilogy rubber match.

Nov19.2011



Michael Chandler submits Eddie Alvarez to win the Bellator Lightweight title.



Arguably the greatest fight in Bellator history. pic.twitter.com/gjqo1BWayj — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) November 19, 2021

“If he (Michael Chandler) loses again, maybe he gets cut [from the UFC],” Eddie Alvarez told MMA Island recently. “Then I’ll want him. Come over to bare knuckle and let’s do it with no gloves. That’s the kind of violence this world needs right now.”

First headlining Bellator 58, Chandler would win the promotion’s undisputed lightweight crown with a fourth round submission win over Alvarez, before the latter would avenge the defeat two years later to win his own Bellator crown with a split decision win in Long Beach.