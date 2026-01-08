Michael Chandler Makes His Pick for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324

Michael Chandler has weighed in on the impending UFC 324 headliner between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Later this month, when the promotion debuts on Paramount+, Pimblett and Gaethje will headline the first numbered event of the year and will contest for the interim UFC lightweight gold.

Recently, in an interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler, who has shared the octagon with both ‘The Baddy’ and ‘The Highlight’ and has been on the losing end on both occasions, gave his two cents on how he sees the UFC 324 headliner playing out.

While Chandler picked Gaethje to beat the Brit at UFC 324, he also highlighted that Pimblett should not be undermined, as he has a long reach, good kicks, and is patient inside the octagon.

More skilled, more experienced, and a better fighter all around, I think, is Justin Gaethje. But I also have been on record and said that Paddy Pimblett is better than a lot of people think he is. Because of his haircut, the way he talks… People don’t give him a lot of credit… He’s better than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s got long reach, good kicks, and is pretty darn patient and composed in there, but Gaethje is a whole different animal.”

He added:

“So if I had to lean in one direction, I would go with Justin Gaethje as interim champion.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje beats Ilia Topuria

In the same interview, ‘Iron’ admitted that he wants Justin Gaethje to get his hands on the undisputed UFC lightweight gold later this year. In the clip posted above, Chandler added:

“He [Justin Gaethje] beats Ilia Topuria later on this year.”

Although Chandler considers ‘El Matador’ to be the most well-rounded UFC fighter on the roster presently, he will be rooting for Justin Gaethje if the latter potentially meets champion Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout later this year. Chandler said:

“I’m a Gaethje guy. If you’re rooting for a guy who’s been at it forever, you’re rooting for a guy you want to see get gold in the end. It’s Justin Gaethje all day.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below: