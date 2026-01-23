Michael Chandler Fight Off the Table, But Dana White Hints at Brighter News for Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White has officially confirmed that Michael Chandler won’t be fighting Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor had verbally confirmed that they would be locking horns on the UFC White House Card and seemed pretty confident about it. However, earlier this week, White stated in an interview with Complex that he’s no longer interested in making this fight happen.

Meanwhile, Chandler, with his hopes dashed, made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he explained that he has no Plan B and is holding out hope for a fight with the Dubliner. ‘Iron’ was waiting for a final decision on whether the matchup would happen or if the two would ultimately never face each other. Now he has an ANSWER.

Dana White confirms Michael Chandler is not fighting Conor McGregor

Earlier today, on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White officially dashed Michael Chandler’s hopes. He said:

“No disrespect to Chandler. We love Chandler. You don’t have enough time in your show for me to talk to you about how awesome Chandler is and how I feel about Conor and everything that he’s done for the sport and this company, but that’s not the fight we are going to have.”

Next, the UFC CEO revealed that ‘The Notorious’ is in contention for a spot on the June 14 card.

“Conor and I have a great relationship. We talk a lot through text, and he’s definitely in the running for this fight [UFC White House Fight Card].”

Check out Dana White’s comments regarding Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler below:

Dana White says Conor McGregor is “in the running” to fight on the UFC White House card 👀 pic.twitter.com/oP0k8Bg1rK — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) January 23, 2026

Chandler and McGregor, who served as coaches on TUF 31 in 2023, were slated to battle in the UFC 303 headliner in 2024. However, the bout fell through after the Irishman suffered a toe injury. ‘Iron’ has waited patiently, spending years of his prime chasing the biggest payday of his career, but now it seems like his hopes are crushed.

On the other hand, coming to Conor McGregor’s return, fans will soon find out whether he will fight at the White House, and if so, who his opponent will be. The UFC head honcho plans on finalizing the June 14 fight card lineup by the second week of February. Fight news is expected soon.