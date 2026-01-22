Could Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett Make Sense? ‘The Baddy’ Responds

Paddy Pimblett has given his two cents on whether he would be open to facing Conor McGregor when the latter returns to the octagon.

McGregor was most likely to face Michael Chandler this year on the White House Card, until Dana White dashed the idea. After that, there were budding rumors that the Irishman would fight Jorge Masvidal. However, the UFC CEO also put a fullstop to those rumors.

Pimblett, on the other hand, will face Justin Gaethje later this week at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight championship.

On fight week, during media day, ‘The Baddy’ was asked about a potential fight with Conor McGregor after White suggested that he wouldn’t be fighting Michael Chandler. He said:

It does not make sense, but you would be an idiot to say no to fighting Conor McGregor, wouldn’t you? Let’s be honest. Everyone knows that; that’s the biggest money fight you can get in the sport.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments about a potential Conor McGregor bout below:

Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett share a strong bond, with ‘The Notorious’ eagerly praising and backing the Liverpool native. Hence, both locking horns in the near future remains highly unlikely.

MMA manager proposes Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Justin Gaethje’s manager was asked to name the next fight for ‘The Highlight’ if he beats Paddy Pimblett this weekend. Ali Abdelaziz stated the obvious that Gaethje will fight champion Ilia Topuria to unify the titles later this year.

However, he also floated a hypocritical idea that if Topuria doesn’t want to fight Gaethje, he should be stripped, and the 37-year-old can then fight top contender Arman Tsarukyan or Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. Abdelaziz said:

“If Ilia Topuria doesn’t want it, he should be stripped, and Justin would fight Arman Tsarukyan. Or screw the interim belt. Grudge match, June 14, America’s 250th birthday: Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor. What about that… Bring an Irish drunk guy to the White House, make sure he doesn’t have any drugs on him or co*aine, fight Justin Gaethje, a fight Conor has been running for all his life… I might not like Conor, but at one point he was a really really good fighter, and I cannot take this away from him.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below: