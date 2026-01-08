Michael Chandler Drops Fresh Update on Potential White House Showdown With Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has dropped a fresh update on his much-awaited yet rumored showdown with Conor McGregor at the UFC White House. McGregor and Chandler have both verbally confirmed that they would fight each other on June 14, but the promotion has yet to confirm the same and will start mapping the card in February.

‘The Notorious’ is in the testing pool and has been training regularly. As per reports, he has also called upon training partners who can mirror Chandler’s style.

Earlier today, in an interview with ESPN MMA, Michael Chandler revealed that conversations are happening with the UFC about him potentially facing Conor McGregor at the South Lawn of the White House. ‘Iron’ says the odds are higher than even that two will clash this year.

“The odds are higher than they ever have been at this point. It’s no secret. Obviously, I want to fight Conor, and I think it’s no secret, by the things that he’s posting, the interviews that he’s been doing, the number of times he has said my name, posted a video of me, him and and our highlights, and all that kind of stuff a week or so ago. He wants to fight me. I want to fight him. He wants to fight at the White House. I want nothing more than to be wearing the red, white, and blue stars and bars, walking onto the White House lawn, and fighting at the White House.”

He added:

“You know how hard it is to put percentages on anything in mixed martial arts… But one thing is for sure. Conor wants to fight me at the White House, I want to fight him at the White House, and conversations are being had. I think things are moving in that direction, but we will never know when this thing is going to be announced.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below (5:15):

Chandler’s comments suggest that he will also have a six-month training camp like Conor McGregor before the two fighters lock horns to settle the score. ‘Iron’ also stated in the same interview that since the UFC likes to keep things under wraps to build the hype, fans might have to wait longer to hear the promotion announce the McGregor vs. Chandler bout.

Chandler and Conor McGregor served as opposing coaches on TUF 31 in 2023. In 2024, the two were slated to fight at UFC 303, but the Irishman pulled out due to a toe injury. McGregor has not entered the octagon after breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, after the UFC 303 bout was scrapped, Chandler fought twice after that and lost on both occasions.

Conor McGregor says he will never retire

During a recent candid chat with boxing legend Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor confessed that he never plans to lay down the gloves. For the future, McGregor has shown interest in fighting in the BKFC, of which he’s a part owner. He told Tyson:

“I’m never bowing out. Fight till the end until we meet God.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below: