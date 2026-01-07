Conor McGregor Tells Mike Tyson That He Will Never Retire from Combat Sports

UFC legend Conor McGregor has suggested during a conversation with Mike Tyson that he will never retire from combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a controversial figure, and that much is clear for all to see. In equal measure, though, he’s also one of the most notorious (pardon the pun) fighters in all of combat sports history. The Irishman has achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of his career, with the highlight being his two world titles that he was able to secure at featherweight and lightweight in the UFC.

He may have rubbed people the wrong way on more than one occasion, but Conor McGregor’s name will certainly be remembered for generations to come. Now, many are watching and waiting to see what’s next for him, with the popular opinion being that he will make his comeback at the UFC White House event this summer.

In a recent chat with Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor had the following thoughts when it came to retirement.

“I’m never bowing out. Fight till the end until we meet God.”



“Do you know what resonates with me, Mike, when you made your comeback. You were asked the question, what would Cus say, what would Cus D’Amato say? What would Cus say now that you’re back, that you’re finally returning. He’d say, what took you so long?”

“I’m never bowing out, fight til the end, until we meet God, the creator.”

McGregor has been heavily linked with a fight against Michael Chandler at the aforementioned White House show, with president Donald Trump likely to be in attendance. Conor has been teasing with the idea of facing off against Chandler for a long time now, and if it finally does happen, it would be hard to picture anything else being positioned as the main event above that given his star power.