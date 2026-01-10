Michael Bisping Weighs In With His Pick for UFC 324 Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the impending UFC 324 headliner between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight gold.

Bisping has picked Pimblett to beat ‘The Highlight.’ The UFC Hall of Famer believes that while Gaethje is the more experienced fighter with superior boxing and wrestling, ‘The Baddy’ has youth on his side, has taken very little damage in his recent fights, and is firmly in his prime.

Meanwhile, every time ‘The Highlight’ steps into the octagon, every bout of his turns into a brutal striking war and the 37-year-old never fails to entertain, win or lose.

‘The Count’ says Gaethje’s age and the damage that he has taken over the years will play a factor against the Liverpudlian.

“Obviously Paddy and Justin are fighting for the interim title. That’s an interesting fight because Justin is a better boxer and wrestler but never uses the wrestling. Even if he did use the wrestling, he wouldn’t really want to take Paddy Pimblett down. Paddy is a lot younger, has a lot less miles on the clock, and has a lot less wear and tear. I’m kind of early leaning towards Paddy Pimblett in that fight.

Michael Bisping predicts Ilia Topuria will remain champ through 2026 with Arman Tsarukyan lurking in the shadows 🏆👀



"I don't see anyone beating Ilia Topuria – not Paddy, not Justin. There's Arman Tsarukyan out there, and he's the dark horse. By the end of 2026, Topuria will… pic.twitter.com/kjsO5Hk8vc — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 9, 2026

Paddy Pimblett predicts a knockout against Justin Gaethje

During a recent interview with The MMA Guru, Paddy Pimblett predicted that he would knock out Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. To sharpen his striking, Pimblett is training with his teammate and fellow Brit Luke Riley. Riley is an undefeated UFC featherweight who has 9 out of his 12 pro MMA wins via knockout. The 31-year-old plans to use his range, keep Gaethje on the outside, and knock him out.

“I think I’d finish him wherever the fight goes, obviously. I know he can bang, but every fight we break down our opponents, and it actually shocked me how much he gets hit… I’ve gotta feel that I am gonna knock him out, to be honest… I’ve been doing a lot of rounds with Luke Riley for this camp. Luke has much better technical striking than Justin Gaethje.”

