Merab Dvalishvili’s Jacuzzi Joke Backfires as Petr Yan Delivers Savage Comeback

During the UFC 323 pre-fight presser, Merab Dvalishvili’s jacuzzi joke backfired, with his opponent, Petr Yan, responding savagely.

Dvalishvili invited Yan to his jacuzzi, but ‘No Mercy’ declined, stating that ‘The Machine’ prefers to hang out mostly with men and not with women.

The Georgian fighter said:

“You are welcome in my jacuzzi. You want to come jacuzzi after [the fight].”

In response, Yan quipped:

“You have plenty of people in your jacuzzi, I don’t need to be there… I feel like you should have girls in your jacuzzi instead of who you have… All you’ve got is boys in your jacuzzi… Honestly, I’ve never seen you with a girl at all.”

Check out the back and forth below:

The humorous back-and-forth continued for some time, and this time Dvalishvili had no response in the end.

This joke is based on a viral photo of Team Khabib. Dvalishvili had previously taken multiple digs at his former opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, claiming that the latter was present in the previously mentioned photo.



‘The Machine’ had previously been seen hanging out with Sean O’Malley in the jacuzzi, and he implicitly told Umar Nurmagomedov that he was not welcome in there.

Fans who have watched Dvalishvili’s past few press briefings understand that the “jacuzzi” joke is now unavoidable.

‘The Machine’ will run it back with Petr Yan this weekend at UFC 323. If Dvalishvili manages to get past Yan, he will become the first UFC champion to have successfully defended the belt four times in a year.

Merab Dvalishvili asks Petr Yan to “Stop making excuses”

Ahead of the bantamweight title rematch, Petr Yan claimed that during his 2023 fight with Merab Dvalishvili, he had a broken arm:

“In my first fight, I fought with him with one arm.”

Dvalishvili, in response, fired back:

“Petr, you are better than this, bro. Stop making excuses. Please, no excuse. When I beat you on December 6, what excuse are you going to make?… Do you have any injuries now?”

