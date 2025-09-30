The upcoming UFC bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen is scheduled for October 4, 2025, at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight has high stakes as Dvalishvili aims for his third bantamweight title defense, which ties the record for most defenses in the division. Sandhagen is the challenger looking to claim the belt and is considered a dangerous opponent.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC 320 bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen show Dvalishvili as a heavy favorite to win. Most sportsbooks have Dvalishvili priced around -350 to -440, meaning a bettor would need to wager $350 to win $100 on the champion. Sandhagen as the underdog is priced around +285 to +300, which means a $100 bet would pay about $285 to $300 if he pulls off the upset.

Over time, the odds have generally reflected Dvalishvili’s dominance and grinding style, with many bookmakers confident that he will retain the title given his relentless wrestling and cardio advantage. Early lines opened with somewhat closer odds, but as fight day approaches, the favorite price for Dvalishvili has firmed up, showing strong confidence in his victory chances.

In terms of likely methods of victory based on betting markets, the favorite route is Dvalishvili winning by decision or submission due to his control and grappling ability. He is not known for early finishes, so bets on the fight going over 3.5 rounds are also popular with bettors backing him. Sandhagen’s best path to victory is considered a knockout or TKO via his creative striking, and bets on him winning by KO offer higher payouts.

Sandhagen’s chances hinge on disrupting Dvalishvili’s rhythm early with striking and landing significant damage before being taken down. However, his below-average takedown defense compared to Dvalishvili’s prolific takedown numbers makes him the underdog. Overall, the odds suggest many expect a tough, grinding win for Dvalishvili in a longer fight.

valishvili’s relentless wrestling and pressure versus Sandhagen’s creative and technical striking. According to betting odds and expert analyses, Dvalishvili is the favorite to win, but Sandhagen’s skills and fight IQ make him a formidable challenger who needs to “slow down the freight train,” as described by his coach.

Dvalishvili has announced a shift in strategy aiming to engage more in striking and even seeks a knockout, which is notable since his last knockout win was four years ago. His coach supports this plan, emphasizing working hard on striking skills to surprise Sandhagen.

The fight promises an intriguing clash of wrestling dominance against striking precision, with Dvalishvili planning an unusually striking-heavy approach for this bout.