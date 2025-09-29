Merab Dvalishvili on The Search for Good Wife Material, and Explains What He Wants For a Family

Merab Dvalishvili sees himself settling down with a wife and a handful of kids someday.

After netting a pair of impressive title defenses against Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley, ‘The Machine’ will look to add another victory to his resume when he puts his bantamweight gold on the line against Cory Sandhagen this Saturday, October 4, in the UFC 320 co-main event.

While Dvalishvili is undoubtedly focused on notching another this weekend, the Georgian can’t deny that he’s on the hunt for something even bigger — true love.

“It’s a funny story, actually. I don’t get DMs about from like picture wipes, but I was one meet and greet and, you know, usually meet and greet you taking pictures like there is a line and then one girl was in a line with the mother, and she said, ‘Call me.’ She give me phone number and said, ‘I’m a good wife in material,'” Dvalishvili told Helen Yee. “Yeah. Yeah. They both wants to me get married too, you know. But, you know, you never know when you’re gonna, you know, I gotta keep looking. But you know, sometimes it happens when you’re not looking. Sometimes happen. Yeah. But it depends. But it’s going to happen more when you’re looking…”

Merab Dvalishvili plans on having a heap of kids

When the time comes to “put a ring on it,” Dvalishvili plans on having kids right away.

Like, a lot of kids.

“Yeah. I want to keep going, you know, if my wife can handle it, if not, maybe we can use surrogate mom or something, you know,” he continued. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Now technology, you know, if my wife cannot have all these babies, I want a lot of kids, you know. Why not? Yeah. I mean, yeah, why not? Two starting five basketball teams, the kids are going to start walking out, you know. Yeah. Yeah. You know, kids always good, you know. I love lots of kids, you know.”

But first, ‘The Machine’ will look to take care of business in ‘Sin City’ and extend his unbeaten streak to 14.