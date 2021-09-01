UFC flyweight prospect, Maycee Barber has booked her third Octagon walk of the year — drawing the #15 ranked contender, Montana De La Rosa at UFC 269 on December 11. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Rebounding to the winner’s enclosure back in July at UFC Vegas 32 at the UFC Apex facility, Maycee Barber managed to take home a hugely controversial split decision victory over former Invicta FC standout, Miranda Maverick — snapping a two-fight losing skid.



For Fort Worth native, De La Rosa turned in an eye-catching performance at UFC Vegas 28 in July, stopping former KSW flyweight gold holder, Ariane Lipski with second round strikes. The recent Team Elevation mover announced the pairing on an MMA Junkie Instagram live session with Nolan King and John Morgan.



Colorado prospect, Barber had suffered a pair of losses before her split judging win over Maverick two months ago, suffering a decision loss to former strawweight striker, Alexa Grasso — as well as a huge upset loss against division veteran, Roxanne Modafferi back at UFC 246 back in January of last year.



The Dana White‘s Contender Series product enjoyed a splendid start to her UFC stint, landing a trio of eye-catching knockout wins. Debuting against Hannah Cifers, Barber lodged a first round knockout win before finishing both JJ Aldrich and talented grappler, Gillian Robertson with strikes in the second round.



De La Rosa, who featured on The Ultimate Fighter 26 — featured opposite eventual tournament victor and inaugural UFC flyweight champion, the recently released, Nicco Montano — bowing out at the quarter final stage.



5-2-1 in the UFC, De La Rosa has managed a noteworthy six separate submission stoppages across her 19-fight professional career, submitting the trio of Christina Marks, promotional alum, Nadia Kassem, as well as recent BKFC debutante, Rachael Ostovich.



UFC 269 currently features a bantamweight title fight that’s been reworked from UFC 265 — as Amanda Nunes returns from a recent bout with COVID-19, matching with the #5 ranked contender, Julianna Pena as she looks to defend the bantamweight title for the first time since December 2019.