Matt Brown Answers Mike Perry’s Callout

Two of the most violent fighters in the UFC may be headed for a showdown later this year as Matt Brown has answered Mike Perry’s all-violence challenge.

Perry took to Twitter earlier today to ask his fellow welterweight fighters a question. “Platinum” is looking for a fight and he wants an opponent that is going to be equally exciting as him.

Who gotta be in the ring wit me to get y’all to buy #PayPerView lol or just who equals the best or most entertaining match up for what you think my skill set might do well against and or not well against 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/66C6TqwWBr — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2019





And wouldn’t you know it, “The Immortal” answered Perry’s tweet with on of his own.

Hoping I’m ready by June or July



I’m down https://t.co/NcdPLRJgry — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) January 21, 2019

A fight between Brown and Perry would be nothing short of a good old fashioned slobberknocker . Both men are fan-favorite fighters because of the level of intensity and violence that each man brings to the Octagon.

Brown (21-16) got back on track with an absolutely brutal knock out of Diego Sanchez in his last outing. That, however, was in November of 2017. “The Immortal” sat out all of 2018 dealing with injuries and the like.

As for Perry (12-4), the “Platinum” one has lost three of his last four fights. His lone win in that stretch was a split decision nod over Paul Felder at UFC 226. Perry was most recently submitted by Donald Cerrone.