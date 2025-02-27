Mashrabjon Ruziboev Released from UFC Before Ever Stepping Into the Octagon – What Went Wrong?

Mashrabjon Ruziboev has been released by the UFC.

Chances are, you have no idea who that is, and for good reason. As it turns out, Ruziboev never actually made his promotional debut.

Ruziboev was signed and scheduled to step into the Octagon on February 15 on just four days’ notice for a scrap with Jared Gordon in Las Vegas. However, the fight never came to fruition after Ruziboev became ill and pulled out of the 155-pound bout two days later.

As a result, Ruziboev was released from his contract after never having competed as a UFC fighter.

Ruziboev is currently sitting on a seven-fight win streak, though it should be noted that he has not competed since October 2023 and all of his victories have come against sub-part talent on the regional MMA scene. That likely played a role in the promotion to take a pass on the Uzbekistani knockout artist.

Jared Gordon was originally scheduled to face Kaue Fernandes at the event, but the fight was scrapped due to visa issues on Fernandes’ part.

Mashrabjon Ruziboev’s older brother earns a big win at UFC Seattle

Ruziboev is the younger brother of current UFC welterweight Nursultan Ruziboev. The elder Ruziboev brother is 3-1 inside the Octagon with his most recent victory coming via a second-round knockout of Eric McConico at UFC Seattle.