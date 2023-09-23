Marina Rodriguez delivered a stunning display of violence en route to a second-round TKO against the ‘Karate Hottie’ at UFC Vegas 79.

Waterson-Gomez came out immediately looking to pressure Rodriguez and managed to put the Brazilian on her back in the opening seconds with a slick double-leg takedown. Rodriguez worked her way back up just past the 90-second mark and landed some solid knees in the clinch prompting Waterson-Gomez to back off.

Attempting to shoot for another takedown, Waterson-Gomez again found herself getting lit up in the clinch. With two minutes to go, Waterson-Gomez was a bloody mess after enduring a barrage of vicious knees and elbows from Rodriguez. To her credit, Waterson-Gomez never once stopped fighting back and miraculously managed to make it out of the first round.

In the second round, Waterson-Gomez continued to attempt to take things to the ground, but a reversal from Rodriguez allowed her to mount the ‘Karate Hottie’ and unleash a flurry of elbows that forced the referee to step and mercifully call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO (elbows) at 2:42 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 79 Below:

