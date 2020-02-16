Montana De La Rosa Dominates Mara Romero Borella – UFC Rio Rancho Results

Spread the word!













Up next at UFC Rio Rancho is a women’s flyweight bout between Mara Romero Borella and Montana De La Rosa.

Round 1:

Borella gets the takedown after catching a kick. Now Borella is working from the back side position, delivering elbows to De La Rosa’s side. De La Rosa gets up and is able to get a takedown of her own. As Borella gets to her feet, De La Rosa goes to take the back on Borella, who is standing up. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

De La Rosa gets the takedown and again goes to take the back. De La Rosa takes the back and has control on the ground. After trying to take top position, De La Rosa now has side control. Another scramble and De La Rosa once again going to take the back, and delivering some ground-and-pound. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

De La Rosa starts the round with striking and gets a big shot that drops Borella mid-way through the round. De La Rosa pounces on top and is in Borella’s full guard. The fight comes to an end with De La Rosa delivering ground-and-pound from the top position.

Official Results: Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)