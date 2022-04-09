No. 5 ranked Strawweight Mackenzie Dern picks up a huge win over #7 ranked Strawweight Tecia Torres at UFC 273.

After a loss back in October to Marina Rodriguez, a mark in the win column is exactly what Dern needed this weekend to get back on track for title contention.

The turning point in the fight came after relentless pressure in the second round saw Mackenzie Dern finally be able to take the fight to the ground where she had the clear advantage and looked close to finishing the fight.

Tecia Torres gained a moral victory by making it out of the second round and used that momentum to propel herself to win the final round but it was not enough in the end.

Dern earns the win via split decision 29-28 on two of the three judge’s scorecards.

Check out the highlights of Mackenzie Dern’s fight below:

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.