Luke Trainer vs Rob Wilkinson Confirmed for at PFL: Road to Dubai

England’s Luke Trainer will test himself against Australia’s Rob Wilkinson in a light heavyweight clash at PFL: Road to Dubai on February 7 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The 29-year-old Trainer carries a 9-1 record into the matchup, while the 33-year-old Wilkinson enters at 19-4-0 with one no-contest on his record. PFL insider sources have confirmed the bout directly with LowKick MMA.

Luke Trainer vs Rob Wilkinson

​Trainer’s trajectory has been steady since turning professional in 2019. He holds a 5-1 mark in Bellator competition and sits on a four-fight winning streak. His most recent outing came in September 2024 at Bellator Champions Series London, where he submitted Laurynas Urbonavicius via rear-naked choke just over four minutes into the first round. The victory showcased the submission ability that has defined his career as he’s recorded seven finishes across his nine wins. Standing 6’6″, Trainer has used his size effectively at 205 pounds, landing takedown defence and striking combinations that impress judges and fans alike.

​What separates Trainer’s current campaign is his training camp positioning. He recently spent time in Thailand at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, working directly with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya alongside elite wrestling coach Frank Hickman. Following his London victory, Trainer called out Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson in his post-fight speech, signalling his intentions to climb the division hierarchy. A win over Wilkinson would strengthen any case for title contention.​

​Wilkinson operates from a different chapter of his career. The Hobart, Tasmania, athlete earned his stripes fighting for titles across multiple promotions before capturing the 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship. That tournament run proved his finishing ability as he won all four bouts by knockout or technical knockout, securing the $1 million prize pool with a victory over Omari Akhmedov that was stopped by the doctor due to a severe cut in round two. Across his professional record, Wilkinson has finished 17 of his 19 victories, showcasing the explosiveness that has defined his career. His experience stretches beyond MMA into kickboxing and boxing, giving him combat sports depth.

​However, Wilkinson’s recent run has become complicated. He’s posted two losses in his last three outings – a unanimous decision defeat to Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in August 2024 and a round-two knockout loss to Phil Davis in the 2025 PFL World Tournament in May. Despite those setbacks, he sits 8-1-1 over his last 11 fights, demonstrating resilience at a stage in his career where many fighters see significant decline. With two consecutive losses eroding his title claims, victory over an emerging striker like Trainer would serve as a meaningful reset.

Trainer’s upward trajectory and technical improvements clash with Wilkinson’s experience and explosiveness. The younger fighter brings fresh momentum, elite-level wrestling coaching, and elite striking input through his Thailand camp work. Wilkinson counters with championship-level experience. For Trainer, the stakes carry title implications; for Wilkinson, it’s about proving his championship pedigree remains intact.​