Leon Edwards reveals desired UFC return date after back-to-back defeats

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has provided an update on when he plans to return to active competition.

As we know, Leon Edwards is one of the best welterweights of his generation. He knocked out Kamaru Usman to capture the belt at 170 pounds, and he went on to successfully defend the strap against both Usman and Colby Covington. However, in his last few outings, ‘Rocky’ has fallen short in a big way.

After losing the belt to Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards went on to get submitted by Sean Brady. Ever since then, many have wondered what kind of future he has in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent interview, Leon Edwards spoke openly about his plans moving forward.

Leon Edwards discusses UFC return

“November for sure,” he replied when asked for a timeline on his comeback, before replying in the affirmative to Madison Square Garden as a venue. “I think JDM is fighting Islam Makhachev at MSG so I want to be on the same card, you know?

“I feel good, I’ve been training and helping Fabian in camp. Now I’m ready to go, I’ve waited for the division to settle a little bit and now I’m ready to go. I’m one or two away from getting my belt back so I’m locking in and I’m going to get it done.”

Edwards knows that a lot of fans and pundits are questioning his long-term future as a title contender after his one-sided loss to Sean Brady. At the very least, though, all we can really hope for is that he’s put up against a fellow striker.

We all know what he can do on the feet and although you can’t exactly pick and choose your opponents at this level, it’d be interesting to see what he could do against a fellow stand-up expert.