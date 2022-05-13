UFC presenter, Laura Sanko has recently spoken about her ambitions to get back inside the cage and into some form of competition.

Most notably known for her skills on the microphone whilst working the Invicta Fighting Championship, before being signed by the UFC last year – for the Dana Whites Contender series, Sanko was a very underrated fighter within the Atomweight division.

‘Fancy’ went 4-1 as an amateur before making her professional debut at Invicta FC 4, where she managed to secure the submission victory in the second round against Cassie Robb in 2013.

Check out my demo of Jessica Andrade’s historic standing arm triangle. Trying to do a bunch more of these. Comment and let me know what moves you’d like to see me demo. Link to full video: https://t.co/Ob6ioMLGZz pic.twitter.com/2RDdS0VVrH — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) May 9, 2022

Laura Sanko explains why she wants to return to ‘some sort of competition.’

With no women’s Atomweight division in the UFC, Laura Sanko was stumped for motivation to continue her career, so she has had her gloves hung up ever since, however, the 39-year-old has expressed the urge to get back into the cage on ‘The Sessions with Renee Paquette’.

“I know that if there had been an Atomweight division in the UFC, I know that I could have gone on to have a solid career in the UFC. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Sanko expressed.

“There’s not that much footage of me out there fighting and I’m so much better than the footage that does exist, that’s the irritating part because my growth as a fighter really happened after I quit competing actively. So, there’s definitely a part of me that wants to get back to some form of competition just to prove to people I’m about that life.”

Sanko has undoubtedly made the most out of her opportunities outside of the cage, thanks to her ever-developing punditry skills. Although competing is something Sanko wants to do, she will always have a job as an MMA analyst and has even stated she hopes to follow in the footsteps of Kathy Long and call a UFC fight.

