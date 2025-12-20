Last Minute Odds for Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoore

Andrew Tate enters the boxing ring on December 20 as a commanding -800 favorite against Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor in Dubai, carrying an implied win probability of 88.9 percent according to some sportsbooks.

DeMoor sits as the heavy underdog at +475, translating to roughly 17.4 percent implied odds of victory, see more at Hidden Jack Casino Review. The odds have shifted notably throughout the lead-up to the bout. Earlier prediction markets on platforms showed Tate at 82 percent probability, with various sportsbooks opening him around -400 before tightening to -800.

Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoore Betting Odds

This movement shows market confidence. Despite Tate’s having prior combat sports experience, the transition from kicks to hand-fighting at age 39 introduces genuine questions. The market has grown increasingly comfortable with Tate as fight night approaches, suggesting that information released during the camp period reinforced his advantage rather than revealing concerning vulnerabilities.

Experts widely predict a Tate victory, though opinions diverge on method. Analysis suggests Tate carries a 75 percent win probability when accounting for technical skills versus raw athleticism, with many analysts projecting an early knockout win, potentially in round three.

DeMoor’s conditioning and stamina represent his most viable path to victory. If Tate demonstrates ring rust or fades from inactivity, a grinding unanimous decision becomes possible for the champion. The oddsmakers have not released specific round-or-method betting markets, though early breakdowns centered on whether Tate’s unorthodox striking angles and footwork could overcome DeMoor’s youth, size, and recent activity.

The controversy surrounding this matchup transcends typical pre-fight tension. DeMoor has publicly challenged numerous contract clauses he signed without negotiation when offered the fight in July. Tate, now serving as CEO of Misfits Boxing, demanded a 200-pound weight limit for what was billed as a heavyweight title fight, forcing DeMoor to cut from his typical 219-225 pounds to cruiserweight range.

DeMoor accepted every stipulation: Tate selected the judges, chose the referee, mandated house gloves, and built a rehydration clause into the agreement. The heavyweight champion must also accept a six-round format instead of the typical ten rounds he wanted. DeMoor later questioned the logic publicly, asking why Tate would demand so many favorable terms if he possessed legitimate confidence.

The legal clouds hanging over Tate add further context. He faces 21 charges in the United Kingdom for various allegations, with a trial scheduled for June 2026. In Romania, where he previously resided, authorities have indicted him on more charges.

Betting markets price Tate heavily as favorite, yet the structural advantages he negotiated, such as weight restrictions that handicap DeMoor’s natural strength, referee selection, and judging appointment, remain topics of legitimate sporting criticism. Whether these terms seal a Tate victory or become footnotes to an upset depends on performance inside the ropes.