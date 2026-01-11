KSI reveals that he is done with boxing, turned down big money Jake Paul fight

YouTuber, boxer and musician KSI has declared that he is done with boxing.

Throughout the course of his career, KSI has ventured into many different fields. From Sidemen to Prime to music and beyond, the 32-year-old has certainly been one of the first major stars to come straight out of the YouTube scene. Of course, he’s also had some success in boxing, with his latest fight coming in late 2023 when he lost to Tommy Fury.

Ever since then, there have been rumblings that KSI could take on another big name at some point in the future, such as the likes of Andrew Tate or Jake Paul. Alas, none of that has ever really come to fruition, and he has instead opted to focus his attention elsewhere.

In a recent interview, KSI had quite a few things to say about his boxing tenure and why he doesn’t seem to be interested in fighting anytime soon.

KSI discusses his future in boxing

“I think everyone has a bad side, but it’s whether you want to tap into that, and for me, I don’t want to do that,” KSI said. “I felt like I had to when I was boxing. I felt like I had to be the nightmare and with that to sell a fight you have to do stuff to get people to want to watch. You have to find ways to bring that emotion out of people and I did some horrible things when I was doing the whole boxing thing. But that’s the fight game and I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t like it.”

“I didn’t even gain much from the material stuff. My fight with Tommy Fury, all the money I made, I gave it to my trainers. All of it. For me, I don’t do stuff for this. I’ve been offered $30 million to fight Jake Paul. These guys can’t give me any amount of money to fight this guy. When it comes to boxing, I’m done. I tried.

“My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits. Build Misfits, try to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again, it’s just excuse after excuse after excuse. Instead of Tommy Fury, I was there ready to fight Jake Paul. I was ready, I was there, let’s go, and instead he fought Nate Diaz.

“Then at that point, I had to fight Tommy Fury. I think I tried to build up again to try and fight Jake again, and then he was just getting heavier and heavier and heavier trying to move the goal posts when it comes to weight. Then it got to the point where it was like, what am I doing? I’m done.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting