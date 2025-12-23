Khamzat Chimaev Wanted His Own Chechen Gravestone at Home to Keep Ego in Check

Newly minted UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev recently recalled what he had wished to do in the past to tame his ego after gaining all the fame and wealth.

Chimaev informed that he wanted to get his Churt installed, and desired it in his home right in front of his eyes. For the unversed, a churt is a traditional Chechen grave.

Check out how a Traditional Chechen grave (Churt) looks below: [Image via Chechen Visuals on Pinterest]

‘Borz’ wanted to install the traditional Chechen grave as a reminder to maintain his humility by looking at the Churt daily because, at the end of the day, nothing in this world is permanent, regardless of how much fame and money one has whilst they live. Chimaev admits the same ~”It all lasts for a very short time.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s elder brother did not let ‘Borz’ install his churt in the house

During a recent sit-down, the Chechen-born Emirati admitted that to protect himself from developing an inflated ego, he was thinking about installing his churt inside his home, but Khamzat Chimaev’s elder brother did not allow it.

“Oh, I have goosebumps. I always have one answer for myself, and I even was thinking about actually doing it, but my elder brother won’t allow it. You know churts, our traditional gravestones? I wanted to get mine and put it up at home where I can see it all the time, waiting for me, a constant reminder that it all lasts for a very short time. It’s not forever. A champion, not a champion, rich, poor, I will die soon anyway.”

He added:

“So this fear of death and meeting the almighty keeps you real and humble inside. You remain human despite everything that happens around you. You can be the king of the world if you believe in God and will remain real and human.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Chimaev is currently dealing with a minor foot injury, which will require surgery and is expected to be back in the octagon after Ramadan 2026 to defend his title, potentially against Nassourdine Imavov.