Brendan Allen Breaks Down Why Khamzat Chimaev Beats Nassourdine Imavov

BySubham
Brendan Allen has given his two cents on the potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov bout. Chimaev, the newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin, is currently on the sidelines because of a minor injury needing surgery and will be back next year to defend his championship after Ramadan.

In the meantime, ‘Borz’ has called out Imavov and asked the latter to work on his wrestling before they potentially lock horns.

Imavov and Chimaev have, however, made it clear that due to the Dagestan–Chechnya brotherhood, they do not desire to lock horns but will ultimately fight if that is what the promotion commands.

‘The Sniper’ says his final objective is the UFC middleweight championship and not fighting Chimaev. That being said, the Chechen-born Emirati also has no issue if Imavov agrees to wait for a title shot until Khamzat Chimaev advances to light heavyweight following one defense of the middleweight title.

Brendan Allen breaks down the potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov bout

Recently, Brendan Allen weighed in on the potential Chimaev vs. Imavov outing. Picking Khamzat Chimaev to beat Imavov, Allen told Cageside Press:

“I definitely think Imavov has a chance. His striking is good; he’s pretty quick, but there’s not a lot of pop on the punches. I think Chimaev would be able to get him down. Imavov’s ground isn’t really that great. I think Chimaev would win.”

Check out Brendan Allen’s comments below:

Due to personal ties and the relationship between their countries, Dagestan and Chechnya, the two want to avoid the matchup, which Allen thinks is not a good idea. About that, ‘All In’ added:

“In my opinion, they kind of just shot themselves in the foot because now people are going to be like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s not going to be a good fight because they already don’t want to fight.’ If we were on the old schedule and they got paid for the pay-per-view, they may have shot themselves in the foot, but either way, they’re going to fight.”

Check out the comments below:

