Kevin Lee Makes Interesting Promise About RDA Fight

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee has his next fight booked and has high hopes for this fight that fans won’t soon forget.

The former welterweight title contender is slated to meet former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of the upcoming UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event.

This show takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. This marks Lee’s welterweight debut.

Lee recently did an interview with TMZ to promote this upcoming bout inside of the Octagon. This is where he made an interesting promise about how this fight will be a blood bath, which is a strong statement to make.

Thus, fight fans should expect to see a violent welterweight bout come fight night. Lee also thinks that this will be one of his best performances to date.

“I think this might be one of the fights that I really get to showcase everything. I haven’t given that barn burner of a fight to UFC fans yet, and this might be the one,” Lee tells TMZ Sports.“I’m expecting it to be a blood bath. That’s all I’ll say.”