Billy Elekana Sleeps Kevin Christian in Opening Round – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Billy Elekana added a third career knockout to his resume at UFC Vegas 110, besting Kevin Christian in the evening’s featured prelim.

Christian went heavy on the leg kick in round one, causing a nasty knot on the shin of Elekana’s lead leg early.

With just under two minutes to go in the round, Elekana landed a booming counter right that caught Christian clean on the chin. Christian hit the mat, prompting Elekana to unleash a flurry of ground strikes. As Christian attempted to scramble, he gave up his back, allowing Elekana to cinch in a rear-naked choke.

Christian repeatedly tapped out, but on the opposite side of where referee Chris Tognoni was positioned. Tognoni ultimately stopped the fight after recognizing that Christian was unconscious.

Official Result: Billy Elekana def. Kevin Christian via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:33 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Kevin Christian vs. Billy Elekana at UFC Vegas 110:

Making a statement! 💥



Billy Elekana sinks in the RNC at #UFCVegas110!



[ LIVE on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/By1ZuszMVu — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2025

Sat his opponent down with the right hand, then choked him out. Impressive finish from Billy Elekana to close out the #UFCVegas110 prelims. pic.twitter.com/xqNlV12VdR — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 1, 2025