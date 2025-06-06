Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer – Odds and Match Preview

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer at UFC 316 is a middleweight clash with plenty of intrigue, scheduled for June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark. The fight was originally supposed to happen earlier this year in Mexico City but was canceled last minute due to Pyfer falling ill, which led to some tension between the two – especially after Pyfer made disparaging remarks about Mexico, which Gastelum, a Mexican-American, publicly criticized.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer – Odds

The betting odds for Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer at UFC 316 have consistently favored Pyfer as a strong favorite, with the gap widening as fight night approaches. When the odds first opened, Pyfer was around a -300 favorite (meaning you’d need to bet $300 to win $100), while Gastelum was a +250 underdog (a $100 bet would return $250 if he won).

As the week of the fight arrived, Pyfer’s odds shortened further, ranging from -355 to as high as -410 at several sportsbooks, and Gastelum’s odds drifted to between +280 and +310, reflecting growing confidence in Pyfer by bettors and oddsmakers.

The most common prediction is that Pyfer will get the victory by knockout or technical knockout, with many specifically picking a finish in the first or second round. Pyfer’s power, youth, and recent form are key reasons for this, as he’s finished most of his UFC wins inside the distance. Some experts, however, note Gastelum’s legendary toughness, he’s never been knocked out in the UFC, and suggest there’s value in betting on Pyfer to win by decision, which offers a better payout if he can’t put Gastelum away. For those looking for a long shot, Gastelum by decision is considered his most likely path to victory, given his experience and durability.

The odds have moved even more in Pyfer’s favor as the fight gets closer. Early lines had Pyfer at -300, but by the week of the fight, he was as short as -410, indicating that most of the betting money has come in on him. Kelvin Gastelum is a seasoned UFC veteran with over a decade in the sport. Joe Pyfer, on the other hand, is a rising star who burst onto the scene with a standout performance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer at UFC 316 is a classic veteran-versus-prospect matchup: Gastelum brings grit, experience, and a well-rounded game, while Pyfer offers youth, power, and finishing instincts. The winner will take a big step forward in the crowded middleweight division.