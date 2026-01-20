Kayla Harrison’s Neck Surgery Has Experts Targeting a Mid‑2026 Return Window

Kayla Harrison’s withdrawal from UFC 324 has shifted the betting conversation from how she matches up with Amanda Nunes to when she will be able to compete again. The UFC women’s bantamweight champion pulled out of her Jan. 24 title defence in Las Vegas after doctors discovered multiple herniated discs in her neck, leading to surgery in New York and the postponement of one of the most anticipated fights in women’s MMA history. Harrison confirmed the procedure herself in an emotional video from her hospital bed, apologising to Nunes and calling this “day one” of her comeback.​

Kayla Harrison’s Neck Injury

Harrison flew to New York to consult UFC physicians before being advised that surgery was necessary, with herniated discs identified as the core issue. Her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has since revealed that Harrison had been managing a serious neck problem for roughly six years and had finally reached the point where she could no longer tolerate the pain.

From a medical standpoint, the public information points toward a medium‑term layoff rather than a quick turnaround. Some have suggested the UFC expects Harrison to be ready in roughly six months, while cautioning that this is an aggressive target. Other analysis pieces have floated recovery windows of five to six months before she can return to full training, and note that the promotion does not yet have a rescheduled date for the Nunes fight. Some describe multi‑level neck surgery as typically requiring three to six months before full bone healing and six months or more.

That context is changing how oddsmakers and fantasy sites are framing Harrison’s absence, even if regulated books have not posted a dedicated “return date” market as of January 20, 2026. Some injury trackers currently lists an Estimated Return of July 1, 2026, effectively planting a flag in early Q3 as a conservative expectation for her comeback. At the same time, the planned UFC “White House” event on the South Lawn, slated for June 2026, has been a reference point for both fans and speculative betting content, with Harrison long talked about as a likely presence on that card before the injury.

Some have suggested a three‑month minimum before any return to training in a best‑case discectomy scenario, stretching to nine months or more if fusion is involved, with a clear warning against impact sports before imaging confirms full stability. Paired with mainstream estimates of a five‑to‑six‑month layoff and the fantasy‑market anchor of July 1, 2026, the emerging betting narrative clusters Harrison’s most likely return window between the summer and late 2026, with an immediate rebooking of the Nunes fight seen as the default comeback scenario rather than a tune‑up bout.​

For now, anyone trying to price when Kayla Harrison returns is betting more on medical timelines than on match‑making patterns. The surgery was successful, the title remains with Harrison, and the UFC has signalled its intention to hold the belt for her and rebook Nunes when she is cleared.