Kayla Harrison eyes ‘Biggest female fight ever’ with Amanda Nunes ahead of UFC 307 return

Ahead of her return to action next weekend on the main card of UFC 307, surging bantamweight contender, Kayla Harrison has once more staked her claim for a future super fight with former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes — describing it as likely the biggest female fight to ever take place in mixed martial arts.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) tournament winner and a two-time Olympic gold medal, is slated to return in a potential title eliminator next weekend at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, taking on Brazilian perennial contender, Ketlen Vieira in Utah.

Making her long-anticipated Octagon debut back in April on the preliminary card of UFC 300, Harrison managed to land at number three in the official rankings with an impressive second round rear-naked choke submission win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison calls for future super fight with Amanda Nunes

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

And offering to fight on short-notice if needs be next weekend in a bantamweight title fight with Raquel Pennington defending her crown against former gold holder, Julianna Pena, Harrison admits she is still chasing a super fight against former two-weight champion, Nunes — with the Brazilian star retirement from combat sports in the summer of last year.

“I hipe so, that’s the prayer,” Kayla Harrison said of a future fight with Amanda Nunes during an interview with ESPN. “I think it’s the biggest female fight, maybe ever. It’s tough. There have been so many legendary fights amongst the women.”

“She’s the greatest of all-time,” Kayla Harrison explained. “She’s the greatest of all-time, and if you want to be the greatest of all-time, there’s no better way to cement that legacy than to take out the greatest of all-time.”

Calling time on her career back in June of last year, Nunes would turn in her final defense of the undisputed bantamweight crown with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada.