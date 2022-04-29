Ahead of this weekend’s massive lightweight professional boxing showdown between world champion, Katie Taylor, and challenger, Amanda Serrano – event promoters, undefeated boxer, Jake Paul, and Matchroom promoter, Eddie Hearn have agreed to a whopping $1,000,000 bet on the outcome of the high-profile New York showdown.

Set to headline at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor, boasting an undefeated, 20-0 professional record, attempts to successfully defend the WBA, WBC, IFB, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles as she clashes with WBC and WBO featherweight best, the 42-1-1 challenger, Serrano.

The event, which has been promoted by the aforenoted Matchroom leader, Hearn – who represents, Katie Taylor, and Paul – who heads up MVP representing Serrano, also comes with quite the sizable bet between the two promoters – who have agreed to a $1,000,000 wager on the monumental championship clash.

During this week’s press conference in The Big Apple, Paul wagered a potential bet of all the jewellery he was sporting on stage, before Hearn retorted, and offered a $500,000 bet – which was met, and raised by Paul to $1,000,000. Contemplating the offer for a moment, Hearn agreed to the bet – shaking hands, before Paul claimed that should he win the wager, he would be issuing the prize money to Serrano.

Defending champion, Katie Taylor enters her clash with Amanda Serrano as a betting underdog

Bray native, Taylor, 35, who scooped gold at the London 2012 Summer Olympic games, most recently competed against Firuza Sharipova in December of last year, scoring a unanimous decision win over the course of 10 rounds to retain her above mentioned lightweight crowns. Taylor also holds a victory over Serrano’s sister, Cindy Serrano – securing a 2018 decision win in Boston, Massachusetts.

Puerto Rico native, Serrano has competed professionally since 2009, and had featured as a professional mixed martial artist on three occasions, landing an undefeated 2-0-1 record. In her most recent outing, Serrano defeat Miriam Gonzalez with a unanimous decision win in December of last year in a non-title bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

