Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Demolishes Impa Kasanganay in 58 Seconds to Win Light Heavyweight Tournament – PFL World Championship Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov - PFL World Championship

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov made quick work of Impa Kasanganay at the PFL World Championship in Riyadh, finishing the former UFC standout in less than a minute to win the 2024 light heavyweight tournament.

Impa Kasanganay looked to close the distance and exchange early, but it ended up costing him big after Yagshimuradov caught him with a counter-right that staggered the 2023 PFL champion. With Kasanganay compromised, Yagshimuradov let his hands go, lighting up his opponent and making him wilt more and more with each crushing blow.

Before long, Kasanganay hit the canvas and the referee had seen enough, calling for the stoppage less than a minute into the opening round.

Official Result: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Impa Kasanganay via TKO (strikes) at 0:58 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov at the PFL World Championship:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

