Bonus Winning Retirement: Legendary Karlos Vemola

At Oktagon 72 on Saturday night, Karlos Vemola made his final walk to the cage. In front of a sold out Fortuna Arena, Vemol a settled the legendary trilogy with Attila Vegh. Following a 5 round back and forth battle, that Vemola claims he can’t remember anything after the third round, Vemola was rewarded with the Tipsport 5.000 euro bonus.

Karlos Vemola and Attila vegh

The Czech legend laid down the gloves on Saturday night. After closing out the legendary trilogy with Attila Vegh, by winning a Unanimous decision, Vemola decided that it was time for him to exit the sport. At 40 years old, and with the OktagonMMA Infinity Belt wrapped around his waist, it was the perfect time. Karlos Vemola leaves the sport with no unfinished business. He completed his duties as Champion, and defeated his longest standing rival for the second time.

Not only did Vemola win the trilogy bout, but he sold out the Fortuna Arena for the second year in a row. When it was announced that Vemola would be headlining the summer stadium show once again, tickets flew off the OktagonMMA shelves. 25,000 people bought tickets to witness the “Terminator”‘s final fight.

It was a fitting retirement bout, with Vemola having to dig very deep to pull off the victory. in the third round, Vemola was practically out on his feet, after Vegh landed heavy shots, but a mistake from Vegh saved Vemola. After having Vemola on the brink of going down, Vegh decided to shoot a takedown and bring it to the mat, allowing Vemola to ride out the round and recover.

Both Vemola and Vegh decided to retire. With both men having families, and having set up their families for life with legendary careers, both rode off into the sunset with their heads held high. A dramatic, thrilling and now bonus winning trilogy, the pair of Light-Heavyweight’s names will be forever connected in the history books.