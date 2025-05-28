The Conclusion To A Legendary Trilogy- Karlos Vemola v Attila Vegh 3

In just over 2 weeks, we will see Karlos Vemola and Attila Vegh face each other for a third time. The pair of Light Heavyweights have previously faced each other twice, and both matchups were insane. The trilogy serves as the main event for a stacked Oktagon 72 card on June 14th, in Eden Stadium in Prague.

Karlos Vemola vs Attila Vegh 1

Ahead of their first meeting in 2019, Vemola and Vegh. Vemola was riding an 11-fight win streak, and Vegh was coming off of a loss. The former Bellator Champion was already a Slovakian MMA legend, but what happened in the first fight cemented his legacy. In the first round, Vegh became the first man to knock out Karlos Vemola. When Vemola shifted in, Vegh landed a crushing overhand right, sending Vemola face down into the canvas. The O2 Arena in Prague went ballistic. Oktagon MMA deemed this KO as “The KO of the Century”.

Karlos Vemola vs Attila Vegh 2

The second meeting was massive for OktagonMMA. It headlined their Eden Stadium show last summer. Vemola entered the bout as the reigning Champion, while Vegh hadn’t fought since their first meeting. Completely different situations. The pair of Light Heavyweights entered the fight both at age 38, but the hype behind this fight was overwhelming.

In the second round of their second meeting, Vemola got his revenge. Vemola took down Vegh, and moved into an arm triangle choke, and 45 seconds into the 2nd round, Vegh tapped. The tap caused chaos inside the Eden stadium. Vemola finally defeated the demons of the Vegh loss. Ondrej Novtony, Oktagon MMA Co-Founder and Commentator deemed it as a ” Holy Sh*t Moment” on commentary. Vemola was extremely dominant in the second fight. Will we see a different story in the third matchup?

Oktagon 72

Karlov Vemola and Attila Vegh now meet for a third time. Since the second fight, Vemola was defeated by Will Fleury in December, while Vegh hasn’t fought since. This is very likely to be the final fight in the legendary careers of both men. This matchup is a perfect main event for the Eden Stadium show. 28,000 people in attendance will witness the conclusion to an unbelievable trilogy. The crowd will be louder than you have ever heard a crowd be on television. No matter who wins, both of these fighters are legends and fan favorites.