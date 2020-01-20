Kamaru Usman Reacts To Having His Twitter Hacked

Spread the word!













Over the weekend UFC 246 and the return of Conor McGregor were the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

However, another big story was the hacking of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s Twitter account during the show. Whoever hacked Usman’s account took some profane shots at Conor McGregor and his family. More specifically, the mother of his children. During a media scrum at UFC 246, Usman was asked about having his account hacked, and said it’s sad that someone would do such a thing. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“It’s kind of sad that we live in a world where people actually do stuff like that,” Usman said. “It is what it is. It’s part of life now.”

During his post-fight conference, McGregor said he was “skeptical” as to whether or not Usman’s account was truly hacked. However, Usman said that isn’t in his character, and it “obviously” wasn’t him.

“Obviously that wasn’t me,” Usman said. “Whoever’s Tweeting those things, I mean, come on man. Hopefully you got your 10 seconds of fame. It’s not me. That’s obviously not my character, and obviously people realize that.”

What do you think about Usman’s Twitter being hacked?