Justin Willis Targets Two Stars For Next Fight

Justin Willis targets two top UFC heavyweight stars for his next fight under the UFC banner. This rising prospect is fresh off a win over Mark Hunt earlier this month at UFC Fight Night 142.

Now, he’s looking to get a fight against Curtis Blaydes or Alexander Volkov booked next. It’s perfect in his mind as he wants to make his return in April.



“April is going to be my fight month,” he said to MMAJunkie. “It needs to be here in the United States of America. It needs to be a headliner or co-headliner.”

This comes off the fact that he has earned four straight wins and feels that he’s in the spot to call his own shots. Those wins are over the likes of James Mulheron, Allen Crowder, Chase Sherman, and Hunt. This includes demands regarding his career. Willis also thinks that he has room to make for negotiation regarding his next fight.

Keeping It Straight