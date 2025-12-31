Justin Gaethje Talks Simple Strategy for Beating Ilia Topuria

Recently, Justin Gaethje discussed how he would feel if he were to lock horns with champion Ilia Topuria in the future. The 37-year-old also discussed important points he has to keep in mind when he and ‘El Matador’ fight.

Gaethje is currently preparing for his UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett. If ‘The Highlight’ manages to stop the surging Pimblett and grab the interim strap, then he will take on Topuria in a title unification bout when ‘El Matador’ makes his return after the first quarter of 2026.

In a recent interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, ‘The Highlight’ doubled down on his belief that no opponent can afford to make mistakes against the Georgian-Spaniard, especially when it comes to falling victim to Topuria’s devastating right hand.

He praised Topuria’s sharp two-three combination and admitted that while facing ‘El Matador’ would be intimidating, it’s a challenge Gaethje would absolutely embrace.

Gaethje added that against Topuria, he has to trust his intuition, ability to judge distance and time, live in the moment, and most importantly make no mistakes.

“I’ve to trust my intuition, my ability to judge distance and time, and just be there… It comes down to not making mistakes against a guy like that. Not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His two-three is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport. It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love how scared I’ll be.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

Justin Gaethje wants to spoil potential Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett

Fans are eager to see Ilia Topuria face Paddy Pimblett next, with the two having been at odds since the beginning of their UFC careers and having long expressed a desire to settle their differences inside the octagon.

However, Justin Gaethje has other plans heading into UFC 324. The 37-year-old is looking to spoil the fan-favorite matchup, something he’s done before. ‘The Highlight’ made his intentions clear in an interview with Red Corner MMA:

“I’m going to win, I’m going to spoil. I know that the fans probably want Paddy and Ilia like they wanted Tony and Khabib, and I’m going to f**k it up.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below: