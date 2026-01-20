Justin Gaethje: “If someone pays for an event, they’re going to remember my fight,” Lifelong Coach Breaks Down UFC Star’s Attitude

Justin Gaethje is called ‘The Highlight’ for a reason.

Nearly a year removed from his last outing inside the Octagon, Gaethje steps back into the main event spotlight for an interim lightweight title clash against UK sensation Paddy Pimblett.

With 14 fights and nearly a decade of experience under the UFC banner, Gaethje has become one of the promotion’s beloved athletes thanks to his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting that always leaves fans on the edge of their seats.

Discussing the former interim titleholder’s evolution as a fighter, famed coach Trevor Whitman revealed how he helped turn Gaethje from an offense-only fighter into a future Hall of Famer.

“Justin has grown so much as a fighter,” Whitman said of Gaethje on UFC 324 Countdown. “He’s become a lot more savvy and smart. When his purpose used to be, ‘I want to be the most exciting fighter out there,’ he lived by that. His best defense was a nonstop offensive attack. Then he wanted to go on a title run, and we had to adjust to what his purpose was. “Every time I ask him his purpose now, it’s: ‘I’m going to be a champion, but I’m going to make sure if someone pays for an event, they’re going to remember my fight.’ He has this reckless‑abandon approach that he’s tempered with intelligence and technique. My athletes, they’re my life, they’re my family. It’s been a fun journey, and the fight world is a roller coaster, but I would never change it.”

Justin Gaethje ready to go all out in ‘Last hurrah’

Gaethje echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that ‘The Highlight’ of old could make an appearance as he makes one more run at undisputed glory.

“What really separated me from the other high‑level fighters early on was my willingness to take chances,” Gaethje said. “I knew that this is the journey I was supposed to be on. My best defense is a nonstop offensive attack. I am one of the absolute masters at taking your legs away from you. I love the chaos. I throw myself into the fire. Now I’m fighting for the championship. I’m taking one more run at the title. This is my last hurrah and I would love nothing more than to finish this off exactly how I want it.”

Gaethje already knows a thing or two about capturing interim gold, handily beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to take home the lightweight division’s temporary title in 2020. Unfortunately, Gaethje was unable to secure an undisputed title win five months later against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If Gaethje picks up a big win over Pimblett on January 24, he’ll tee himself up for a crack at undisputed 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria. But if he loses, he’ll most assuredly walk away from the sport having never climbed to the top of the mountain.