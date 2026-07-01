Justin Gaethje Sends Message to Ilia Topuria After UFC Freedom 250 Slugfest

Newly minted UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has a message for his most recent opponent, Ilia Topuria.



Last month at the White House, Gaethje and Topuria put on a slugfest on the South Lawn while unifying the 155-pound titles. The Georgian-Spaniard wanted to knock “The Highlight” out under 2 rounds and even dropped the latter with back-to-back body shots and then tried to submit him in the second frame.



But the 37-year-old, who has been in many tough battles in the octagon throughout his career, weathered the early storm and then, in the 3rd and 4th rounds, he dropped Topuria and pieced him up real bad. “El Matador” ended the fight with two broken orbital bones and a busted-up nose.

UFC’s FIGHT OF THE MONTH JUNE:



Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje



via @ufc pic.twitter.com/5vM0ZdPaEi — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 30, 2026

After Round 4, Topuria’s corner had to stop the fight before their fighter took further punishment.

Justin Gaethje’s message for “El Matador”

Earlier today, Justin Gaethje lauded Ilia Topuria, adding that the former two-division champ is very skilled and can beat every lightweight on the roster when he returns. He said:

“I hope nothing but the best for him. He’s very, very skilled. He’s got the skill to beat any of these guys, so I’m excited to watch it.” [via ONX Sports]

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

Justin Gaethje backs Ilia Topuria to beat anyone in the division 🤝



"I hope nothing but the best for him. He's very, very skilled. He's got the skill to beat any of these guys, so I'm excited to watch it."



(via ONX Sports) pic.twitter.com/osizGhfpjs — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 1, 2026

Ilia Topuria recovery update

Following recovery and rehabilitation, Ilia Topuria plans to enter the octagon in November/December. The injuries on his face appear to have healed, and judging by the recent photos circulating online, his recovery is going well.

Check out the update below:

Ilia Topuria looks almost fully recovered 😐🌹 pic.twitter.com/gMsP6xE8q1 — 🆕 Discovery 💫 (@UsanUkam) July 1, 2026

On the other hand, Justin Gaethje plans to fight again in 2027 and is not willing to give “El Matador” an immediate title rematch after making him “quit” on the stool twice on June 14.

Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Ilia Topuria deserves an immediate rematch as he made him QUIT at #UFCWhiteHouse



"He's in the hospital right now, and I'm not… I made him quit on the stool." pic.twitter.com/M3vS9TzbCd — AlAudhli 𝕏 العوذلي (@alaudhli) June 15, 2026

Justin Gaethje’s coach lauds Ilia Topuria’s brother

During the same sitdown with ONX Sports, Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman, lauded Aleksandre Topuria for stopping the fight at the right time and not letting his brother hide his head under a hood after the title loss. Wittman said:

“Ilia’s brother did the right thing and stopped the fight… Seeing the concern in his brother’s eyes, and the way he pulled the hood off Ilia’s head like, ‘Bro, don’t be embarrassed. You fought your a*s off.’ That was special…’ His brother was telling him… ‘Don’t be down cuz we lost.'”

Check out Trevor Wittman’s comments below: