Justin Gaethje Doesn’t Know What a Scouser Is But He Knows They Can Be Knocked Out: “He’s going to go to sleep”

Justin Gaethje has responded to Paddy Pimblett’s bold claim that ‘Scousers don’t get knocked out.’ The Liverpudlian, who has never been put to sleep inside the cage dating back to his Cage Warriors days, now takes pride in his durability inside the octagon.

To date, the Scouser has faced adversity on multiple occasions and consistently shown resilience, boasting a strong chin.

However, this weekend, when ‘The Baddy’ steps into the octagon at UFC 324 to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship, ‘The Highlight’ plans on doing something that has never been done before, which is putting Pimblett to sleep.

Gaethje has a clear game plan. He wants to drag the fight into the later rounds, where he believes he can overpower the Brit. ‘The Highlight’ is confident in his ability to handle pressure in the championship rounds, backing his experience as the more seasoned fighter over Pimblett. On UFC 324 media day, he said:

“I want to take him [Paddy Pimblett] to the fourth and fifth rounds and turn his face into minced meat.”

When asked about Pimblett’s bold claim that ‘Scousers don’t get knocked out,’ Gaethje added that the only thing that appeals to him right now is knocking a Scouser out.

“You don’t have to be a doctor to know that if you have a brain, you can get shut off if I just shake it. I’ll show him – if I can shake his head and make his brain touch his skull, he’s going to go to sleep… The only thing that appeals to me right now is knocking a Scouser out and representing America. That’s what I’m here to do… Whatever a Scouser is.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below (8:13):

Paddy Pimblett warns Justin Gaethje

In the weeks leading to UFC 324 fight week, Paddy Pimblett has repeatedly said that he will secure a finish against Justin Gaethje under three rounds. He plans to stand and trade with the 37-year-old knockout artist, and has predicted a stand-up KO. On media day, ‘The Baddy’ had some serious words for his American foe. He said:

“He’s not gonna be physically the same after this fight, I’m gonna put a beat down on him like he’s never received and I can promise you that.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below: