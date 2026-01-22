Now That He’s Driving a Lamborghini, Justin Gaethje Does Not Have Any Motiviation Left Says Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett thinks Justin Gaethje is just after one more payday before riding off into the sunset.

In the first main event of 2026, Pimblett will look to claim his first bit of gold inside the Octagon when he faces Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight championship.

Long before being paired up with ‘The Baddy,’ Gaethje made it clear that his next move would either be retirement or title shot. It ultimately ended up being the latter, but Pimblett is convinced that Gaethje already has one foot out the door.

Still, he won’t make the mistake of underestimating Gaethje as he did against ‘Flash’ Gordon.

“Justin’s got a lot of money now,” Pimblett told TMZ Sports. “He’s driving around in a Lamborghini Jeep. I think he’s just after one last big payday, but I’m not going to underestimate him, you know what I mean? I think everyone underestimates me and I’d never do that to anyone else. The one time I did it, years ago with Jared Gordon, I nearly got beat. So I’ll never do that ever again. “People keep saying about his knockout power and I think I’ve got more knockout power than him. The last person he knocked out with his hands was James Vick in like 2018 or something — they were still wearing Reebok then. He finishes people with the accumulation of punches, but I don’t think he’s going to be able to hit me that much. I’ll be too fast, too elusive, too good in my range.”



After putting together a 7-0 run inside the Octagon, Pimblett is a moderate favorite going into his first title tilt, with the Liverpudlian trending at -230 on sportsbooks.