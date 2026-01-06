Justin Gaethje Clears Up Staph Scare Ahead of UFC 324

With his Interim Lightweight title bout at UFC 324 only weeks away many fans were concerned over a mystery wound on the neck of Justin Gaethje.

The UFC kick off 2026 on Paramount Plus with UFC 324 taking place in the T-Mobile Arena on January 24th. Headlined by interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. The highly anticipated matchup comes about as current champion Ilia Topuria is out of action indefinitely due to personal reasons outside the cage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria of Georgia celebrates after his victory via knock out against Charles Oliveira of Brazil (not in picture) during a lightweight title bout at UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

On the Gaethje’s YouTube channel he posted a long video showing his intense preparation for the matchup at the end of January, and midway through the video fans picked up on a mysterious wound on the side of Gaethje’s neck. Immediately alarm bells started ringing and the rumour mill began to swirl as screenshots of the ugly looking wound spread across social media and MMA outlets.

Fans are speculating that Justin Gaethje could be dealing with a staph infection after footage surfaced showing a mysterious wound on his neck just a few weeks out from #UFC324 😬 pic.twitter.com/pdG4jZ8BkD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 6, 2026

Justin Gaethje Quashes Rumours

It’s an ingrown hair on my neck and brisket hanging out of my mouth Nostradamus. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 6, 2026

In the aftermath of the media frenzy Gaethje came out to relieve fans concerns over the bout being in jeopardy. He replied to fans on X confirming the ghastly wound on the neck is an ingrown hair and hanging out of his mouth is a bit of brisket.

With the bout only 18 days away the cancellation of the fight would be disastrous particularly as there is no known backup fighter for the event. Gaethje has been part of a cancelled interim title bout previously back in 2020 he was due to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April but the event was cancelled and rescheduled due to Coronavirus. He eventually fought and beat Ferguson brutally later that year claiming the interim title.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: (R-L) Opponents Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett face off during the UFC It’s On Seasonal Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on December 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Who do you think claims victory in Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324?