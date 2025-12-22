Tony Ferguson thanks fans after moving to 2-0 in Misfits Boxing

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has thanked his supporters following his victory over Warren Spencer last weekend.

On Saturday night, Tony Ferguson moved to 2-0 in the Misfits Boxing realm by defeating Warren Spencer. This followed on from his stoppage win over Salt Papi, which brought to an end a long losing stretch for ‘El Cucuy‘ that went all the way back to his nasty loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje at the start of the pandemic.

Now, Tony Ferguson seems to be enjoying himself in his new role as a mixed martial arts veteran who is having some success in the boxing ring. While he certainly isn’t in his prime right now, there are some really interesting fights out there for him if he decides to continue down this path.

In a recent tweet, Tony Ferguson had the following words of praise for his fans after he picked up the win over Spencer.

“Goats Come & Go But A B.O.A.T. Stays Float” ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽

thank you all for being apart of this crazy journey # 2-0 🥇 @MisfitsBoxing Merry Christmas Crew🍃 pic.twitter.com/8PDYaoInx9 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 22, 2025

Tony Ferguson thanks his fans after big win

“Goats Come & Go But A B.O.A.T. Stays Float”. Thank you all for being apart of this crazy journey # 2-0. @MisfitsBoxing Merry Christmas Crew.”

Ferguson picked up some critics for not walking away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship sooner than he did, but at the same time, he still has a really big fanbase, largely because a lot of people remember what he was able to do during his prime in the promotion.

If he wants to continue down this path, then there’s nothing stopping him from picking up a few more wins before he eventually decides that he no longer wants to compete. Who knows, maybe he’ll try and get in there against KSI at some point – or, if the stars align, Jake Paul, but that may not be the best idea given Jake’s track record against MMA stars.